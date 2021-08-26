Rachel Veitch

Hot Sauce Logo

design illustration branding graphic design logo
This was a "for-fun" branding challenge for a hot sauce called High Fever. I went with a punk-rock, gritty branding style and had a lot of fun with the illustration!

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
