Suren Konathala

DADy Framwork - Logo

Suren Konathala
Suren Konathala
  • Save
DADy Framwork - Logo design logo branding
Download color palette

Designed this logo for The Digital Assets Discovery Framework

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Suren Konathala
Suren Konathala

More by Suren Konathala

View profile
    • Like