Logo Mockup - FREE

Super realistic, unique, useful, trendy and stylish Free logo mockup. High resolution, easy to use smart object. The greatest way to present your logo design!
Features:
Easy to edit and customize
Logo mockup template included
File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 4000×2600 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
CMYK @ 300 DPI & Print-ready file.
License, Usage, and Sharing:
This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.
