Logo Mockup - FREE

Logo Mockup - FREE visual identity banding design logo present logo logo paper paper mockup free psd mockup free psd files freebie psd mockup logo mockup
Super realistic, unique, useful, trendy and stylish Free logo mockup. High resolution, easy to use smart object. The greatest way to present your logo design!

Features:
Easy to edit and customize
Logo mockup template included
File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 4000×2600 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
CMYK @ 300 DPI & Print-ready file.

License, Usage, and Sharing:
This template is completely free for commercial and non-commercial usage. You cannot, however, claim them to be your own. You should include a link to our website when you share any where.

