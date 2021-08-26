Emanuel Risteski

Yugo logo redesign

branding typography logo illustration design
It seem interesting to me to redesign an old, marvelous design with some simple shapes. This is a #yugo, a car owned by almost every third family in the former Yugoslavia. This car had been subjected to much criticism over its design, but In Yugoslavia it is one of the most common and used vehicles.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
