Zingy Bomb

Web design: landing page | Colored glass

Zingy Bomb
Zingy Bomb
  • Save
Web design: landing page | Colored glass ui design ui gradient workshop glass serif blue color start page landing page lp web product design web design fonts
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble Family!

We would like to introduce you to the concept of a homepage for a glass art workshop.

Press "L" to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 

Thanks for watching 🖤

Zingy Bomb
Zingy Bomb

More by Zingy Bomb

View profile
    • Like