ThirtyLogos #08 | Sparked

Brief: Sparked is a video game news website featuring the latest news in all video games, esports, and tech.
For our logo, we're looking for something that works on a dark background. This logo cannot have a light or white background. We're possibly thinking of something that uses orange, red, or yellow and features a spark, fire, flame, etc.
The Sparked brand is all about hot gaming news, so we want our logo to represent that. Feel free to check out a few examples attached for inspiration.