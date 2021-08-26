Karl Dawson

Ashes

Ashes streetwear technical arizona desert death antlers ashes mixed media collage
Fall hoodie graphics. I'm thinking a more dimensional printable vinyl. something with soft hand feel, but just the slightest bit of weight.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
