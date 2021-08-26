Tamara Tashna

Gelig Illustration

Gelig Illustration tamara tashna ancestral exploration branding art pattern illustration texture design
Gelig is apart of an art print collection called Ancestrands. Ancestrands is an exploration of my subconscious and ancestral lineage through the expression of symbols, patterns, and color.

