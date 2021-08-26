Brunna Arruda

Dailyui - #021: Home Monitoring Dashboard

alexa home monitoring dashboard dashboard dailyui
#DailyUI
Design feito no #figma como sugestão de dashboard para uma casa completamente modernizada.
No início, busquei utilizar os recursos que acredito serem mais essenciais.

#dashboard #homemonitoringdashboard #alexa

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
