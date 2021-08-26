Othman Khaliv

Marketing Campaign Illustration

Othman Khaliv
Othman Khaliv
  • Save
Marketing Campaign Illustration agency profit selling optimization promo discussion promotion market advertising business campaign strategy marketing flat illustration illustration
Download color palette

Illustration work for Daksina Design.

A series of marketing or advertisement messages that share a theme, advertising campaigns utilize diverse media channels over a particular time frame and target identified audiences. You can use this illustration for your website, mobile apps, presentation, infographics, social media and many more!

More like this :
https://elements.envato.com/graphics/deemakdaksinas

Thanks!

Othman Khaliv
Othman Khaliv

More by Othman Khaliv

View profile
    • Like