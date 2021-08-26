Victoria Puche

Reservá Tu Lugar - Timbó

Victoria Puche
Victoria Puche
  • Save
Reservá Tu Lugar - Timbó vector graphic design flat advertising design
Download color palette

Hi all!

Reservá Tu Lugar is an internal app from Timbó, this is an internal promo video for the staff of the Timbó can reserve a spot to go to the office due to COVID-19. This is a TRESEN Comunicación Project i worked on.

This is the complete video: https://vimeo.com/592965625

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at olalavicki@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Victoria Puche
Victoria Puche

More by Victoria Puche

View profile
    • Like