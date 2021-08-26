Reservá Tu Lugar - Timbó

Hi all!

Reservá Tu Lugar is an internal app from Timbó, this is an internal promo video for the staff of the Timbó can reserve a spot to go to the office due to COVID-19. This is a TRESEN Comunicación Project i worked on.

This is the complete video: https://vimeo.com/592965625

