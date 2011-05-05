Dennis Eusebio

Cloud Hopper

Cloud Hopper designthrowback
Cloud Hopper was a celebrity check-in driven travel guide. It was a concept produced for Kanye. Unfortunately at the time, that type of sharing was not as popular as it is now. Too early for it's time I guess.

Posted on May 5, 2011
