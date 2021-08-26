Lisa McCormick

George Dickel Bourbon Mural in Chicago

Lisa McCormick
Lisa McCormick
Hire Me
  • Save
George Dickel Bourbon Mural in Chicago summer beach george dickel nature boats lake illustration skyline city wicker park mural bourbon chicago
George Dickel Bourbon Mural in Chicago summer beach george dickel nature boats lake illustration skyline city wicker park mural bourbon chicago
Download color palette
  1. C009_GeorgeDickelComplete--LR (1 of 1).jpg
  2. C009_GeorgeDickelComplete-LR (5 of 8).jpg

I designed a mural for the launch of George Dickel's latest bottle of bourbon!

In partnership with Colossal Media, the mural I designed was painted onto a building in the Heart of Wicker Park in Chicago. It's approximately 18ft x 10 ft large and can be seen from the intersection of Milwaukee, Damen and North ave.

Lisa McCormick
Lisa McCormick
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Lisa McCormick

View profile
    • Like