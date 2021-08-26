valerydesignwrks

Chez le fleuriste

Chez le fleuriste white red plants minimal plant shop botanical flower shop florist floral digital art illustration
This illustration is created for a pop-up exhibition - The Plant Show - which is a display of illustrative works celebrating all things botanical. The artists in this exhibition are trained illustrators, typically working commercially. In this series, each illustrator has created a unique personal piece interpreting plants.

For more details about this project, please visit: Etsy

