RU: Концепт онлайн счетчика политзаключенных в Беларуси.

- OLED экран

- обновление информации 24

- максимальное значение цифр на экране 9999

- во время покупки автоматически подключается к базе.

Создан на базе умного гаджета LaMetric Time.

*Цена в долларах привязана к количеству политзеков в стране на момент покупки.

**На момент публикации в стране 655 политзеков.

EN: Concept of an online counter of political prisoners in Belarus.

- OLED screen

- information update 24 \ 7

- the maximum value of the digits on the screen is 9999

- automatically connects to the database at the time of purchase.

Created on the basis of LaMetric Time smart gadget.

* The price in dollars is tied to the number of political prisoners in the country at the time of purchase.

**At the time of publication, there were 655 political prisoners in the country.