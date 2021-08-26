👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
RU: Концепт онлайн счетчика политзаключенных в Беларуси.
- OLED экран
- обновление информации 24
- максимальное значение цифр на экране 9999
- во время покупки автоматически подключается к базе.
Создан на базе умного гаджета LaMetric Time.
*Цена в долларах привязана к количеству политзеков в стране на момент покупки.
**На момент публикации в стране 655 политзеков.
EN: Concept of an online counter of political prisoners in Belarus.
- OLED screen
- information update 24 \ 7
- the maximum value of the digits on the screen is 9999
- automatically connects to the database at the time of purchase.
Created on the basis of LaMetric Time smart gadget.
* The price in dollars is tied to the number of political prisoners in the country at the time of purchase.
**At the time of publication, there were 655 political prisoners in the country.