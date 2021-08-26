vladimir malyavko

Concept of an online counter of political prisoners in Belarus

RU: Концепт онлайн счетчика политзаключенных в Беларуси.

- OLED экран
- обновление информации 24
- максимальное значение цифр на экране 9999
- во время покупки автоматически подключается к базе.
Создан на базе умного гаджета LaMetric Time.

*Цена в долларах привязана к количеству политзеков в стране на момент покупки.

**На момент публикации в стране 655 политзеков.

EN: Concept of an online counter of political prisoners in Belarus.

- OLED screen
- information update 24 \ 7
- the maximum value of the digits on the screen is 9999
- automatically connects to the database at the time of purchase.
Created on the basis of LaMetric Time smart gadget.

* The price in dollars is tied to the number of political prisoners in the country at the time of purchase.

**At the time of publication, there were 655 political prisoners in the country.

