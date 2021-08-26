Karolis Bagdonavičius

Suzuki GSXR Superbike

Suzuki GSXR Superbike race racing automotive motor bike gsxr suzuki superbike motorbike illustration design vector logo
First time doing a bike with a rider. A lot of work and details..

