Dgpro Studio

Education App UI Design

Dgpro Studio
Dgpro Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Education App UI Design trendyui bestui elearning educationapp onlinecourseapp cleanui ui2020 uitrent2021 uitrend darkui darkapp jahidjaykar dgprostudio dgpro mobile ui app design design uidesign digital ui
Download color palette

Hello Creative Pepole,
Here is our recent project, the E-education app, let me know your thought.

Feedback is highly appreciated.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
Email us: dgproduct.studio@gmail.com

Fell free to add me on your Skype for quick communication:
https://join.skype.com/invite/eg0BQRRdfnBl

Dgpro Studio
Dgpro Studio
Digital Product Studio
Hire Me

More by Dgpro Studio

View profile
    • Like