Botanical Akash Clothing Tag Design

Botanical Akash Clothing Tag Design ancestral botanically dyed tamara tashna botanical akash clothing branding texture pattern illustration design
Botanical Akash is a beauty brand dedicated to helping beings access the energetic library of botanics through plant-conscious luxury blends, botanically dyed garments and home goods. This is the clothing tag design for the botanically dyed clothing. The pattern is reminiscent to a cymatic wave - a reimagining of what Botanical Akash's energetic wave would look like.

