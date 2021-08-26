Yousef EL MAJJATI

Tone Legends

Yousef EL MAJJATI
Yousef EL MAJJATI
  • Save
Tone Legends logos typography logotype logofolio visual identity brand identity brand graphic design illustration design logo collection branding modern logo minimalist logo logo design logodesign logo
Download color palette

Tone Legends

I am ready to create something wonderful for you!
Let's work together – yousefelmajjati@gmail.com

Yousef EL MAJJATI
Yousef EL MAJJATI

More by Yousef EL MAJJATI

View profile
    • Like