Kollen

Logo design - Dolphin

Kollen
Kollen
  • Save
Logo design - Dolphin graphic design dolphin gradient dolphin logo dolphin illustration gradient logo animal logo logo design logo icon design branding
Download color palette

Hi stranger!
Today i tried to do another gradient logo.
What do you think of my design? let me know!

♦ Avaliable for freelance works: kollenfx@gmail.com or Twitter

Kollen
Kollen

More by Kollen

View profile
    • Like