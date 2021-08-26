josue goes

Design System "Basic Components Buttons"

design system ui dsm buttons basic components tokens
Design System developed for the Nomad Bank application in early 2020
What was developed: Tokens, Basic Components and Components!

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
