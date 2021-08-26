Maruf Ahmed

Minimal business Card

Maruf Ahmed
Maruf Ahmed
  • Save
Minimal business Card custom business card creative business card luxury business card minimal business card modern business card modern 3d vector ui design minimal illustration flat logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

This is a minimal Business Card.This template is 300 DPI, Size 3.75”x2.25” with bleed, Print-Ready, CMYK,
To order similar work contact through Dribble or you can get connected with me via
Mail: marufahmed7info@gmail.com
WhatsApp: 01791471836
Follow me:
-------------

Behance
Instagram
Facebook

Thanks for watching.

Maruf Ahmed
Maruf Ahmed

More by Maruf Ahmed

View profile
    • Like