Aeximius SA

Liulang - Meditation mobile app

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Hire Me
  • Save
Liulang - Meditation mobile app illustration graphic design design modern creative frosted glass app mobile wellness meditation
Download color palette

Meditation mobile app... Frosted glass, simple and clean design.

by
Aeximius SA
UX Design & Software Development company
Geneva, Switzerland

We'd love to hear from you :-)
contact@aeximius.com
+41 79 677 01 78

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
UX Design & Software Development studio
Hire Me

More by Aeximius SA

View profile
    • Like