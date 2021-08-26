Landing Page Design for an Edutech Platform - HNG School

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The problem/task was straight-forward, but challenging. And what was the task? To design a landing page that prompts parents to enroll their kids for the the tech programs, and to convince investors to part with their money.
First priority was placed our making the platform best suitable for our intended users - the parents - to make decisions with few scrolls, which is why the hero section was concentrated with information relevant to them. Further scrolls down, they will come across further information with convincing copy that will make them believe they are making the right choice.