Landing Page Design for an Edutech Platform - HNG School

Landing Page Design for an Edutech Platform - HNG School
The problem/task was straight-forward, but challenging. And what was the task? To design a landing page that prompts parents to enroll their kids for the the tech programs, and to convince investors to part with their money.
First priority was placed our making the platform best suitable for our intended users - the parents - to make decisions with few scrolls, which is why the hero section was concentrated with information relevant to them. Further scrolls down, they will come across further information with convincing copy that will make them believe they are making the right choice.

    • Like