Daily UI 009 - Music Player

Challenge 009: Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tour bus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.
For this challenge, I wanted to go with a simple web browser music player, featuring the standard music player buttons: shuffle; play/pause; next/previous track; loop; and volume and balance sliders as options. I also wanted to allow for a pop out feature in the top right of the screen, in case the user wants to save space on their monitor.
This was made in Figma and a link to the project can be found here:
https://www.figma.com/file/cbvn54QHb6F5Axagqosezs/Untitled?node-id=0%3A1