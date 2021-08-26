Brooklyn vintage travel poster

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here is the fourth vintage inspired travel poster in my "Hipster Towns" series, the borough of Brooklyn in New York City. Being so densely built and populated, it was tough to choose what to feature and how to lay it all out. I tried to choose some iconic landmarks, like the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, Coney Island in the background, the Soldiers' and Sailors' Arch and nearby Public Library, as well as some hipster hotspots, like the Wythe Hotel, Swallow Coffee, and a few others. Hope you like it. I have one more poster to go in this series, for arguably the most hipstery place in the US, the city of Portland, Oregon.
If you'd like to see more of my work, check out my Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/foxfacedesignllc) and Behance (https://www.behance.net/foxfacedesign)portfolios.
