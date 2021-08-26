Login/Signup page.

Samiksha Warang

Just finished my first design for #dailyui #001. Designed a page where users can signup/ login on a museum's app. Users can easily login/signup using one of the option provided on the screen. Once logged in user can view his/her profile on the profile page. Looking forward for feedback.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
