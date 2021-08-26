josue goes

Design System developed for the Nomad Bank

josue goes
josue goes
  • Save
Design System developed for the Nomad Bank design system tokens yellow interface dsm ui
Download color palette

Design System developed for the Nomad Bank application in early 2020
What was developed: Tokens, Basic Components and Components!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
josue goes
josue goes

More by josue goes

View profile
    • Like