Recyclement app

Recyclement app enviroment maps nature trash recyclement ecology app ux ui design
Just a shot for a recycling app project. The idea is to collect trash from natural places, such as waterfalls, beaches or parks, and return it to collecting posts. By doing this you earn points which can be traded for specific products.
Hope you like it! ;) xx

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
