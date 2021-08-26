Eugene Senatrov

Mobile iOS App - Herbalife

Mobile iOS App - Herbalife green graphic design dashboard herbalife interface web app design mobile app ios ux ui
Hey dear Dribbble Community!

I made a very simple but beautiful application for Herbalife. What do you think about this fresh new design? It would be great if you share your opinion and leave your Feedback to help us create even better designs!

Created by Eugene Senatrov

Product Designer

