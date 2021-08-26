Anierobi Anionwu

Eve lingerie fashion outlet landing page design (e-commerce)

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu
  • Save
Eve lingerie fashion outlet landing page design (e-commerce) figma pro landing page design mobile website web design website design concept design ui ux ux design ecommerce website product designer interaction design landing page ui ux illustration figmaafrica design contentdesign branding design branding
Download color palette

Designed a landing page for a lingerie outlet.

Meanwhile I'm very available to work on projects, just in case you like my work. Please don't hesitate to shoot me a message on theanierobi@gmail.com. I'll be happy to learn more about your project and company goals.
Please like and share this shot too ♥️🙏

Anierobi Anionwu
Anierobi Anionwu

More by Anierobi Anionwu

View profile
    • Like