Hands In: Inclusivity

Hands In: Inclusivity neon pastels friends team unity cute hearts flowers texture diverse diversity inclusion adobe illustrator vector illustration hand hands
Secondary illustration for a Microsoft article about accessibility, diversity, and inclusion in technology. Thought it turned out so cute 💛🌼

