Marketplace app - Home

Marketplace app - Home design ux mobile ui
Hi morritxs 👋

COVID times has brought me a lot of projects, one of them, was this app. Vitask: Get help around the house from a trusted Tasker. From handyman work and furniture assembly to moving, yardwork, and more.
As usual I. added some nice illustrations here that Juan Carlos Boo made for VItask. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
