Dennis Eusebio

Trilly & Truly

Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Hire Me
  • Save
Trilly & Truly designthrowback
Download color palette

Another one for Lupe. This was for his clothing label. I had a concept of using a fluid grid that showed inspirational pieces intertwined with actual clothing. Funny enough, that design found a home on my collection page on T&T.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Dennis Eusebio
Dennis Eusebio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dennis Eusebio

View profile
    • Like