Rina Gitchenko

User Management/ Staff Management/Roles

Rina Gitchenko
Rina Gitchenko
Hire Me
  • Save
User Management/ Staff Management/Roles minimalism ui cards ui ux ui elements user trial user group manager admin checkmark rights users activity log rbac rbac role roles staff management user management product design dashboard menu
Download color palette

Hi, everyone 🙌🏻
The big part of the Product was creating a good working Staff Management system. We concentrated on the RBAC model and divided the Staff Management section on Users, Roles, Structure and Activity log sub-sections.
Thanks for your likes and comments!
Press L to support me 💙 and follow me for more content!

Rina Gitchenko
Rina Gitchenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rina Gitchenko

View profile
    • Like