Fintech Mobile App Mockups ✨

Hi bandita! 👋

Here my continue exploration for a social inclusive Fintech here in Mexico. This app was designed for teens and young people that want to save money and have a credit report. I added some nice illustrations here that Juan Carlos Boo made for us (the puppy was inspired in our baby dog Astro. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
