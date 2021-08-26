Ghintna Retro Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Introducing Ghitna Retro Serif!!! Ghitna is a classic and retro serif font. This font is works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of retro, classic, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

