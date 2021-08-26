Cyndi Shaw

Loaf_Luna

Cyndi Shaw
Cyndi Shaw
  • Save
Loaf_Luna puppy dog portrait loaf corgi digital painting
Download color palette

Pet portrait of an adorable corgi puppy used in promotion. @loaf.luna

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2021
Cyndi Shaw
Cyndi Shaw

More by Cyndi Shaw

View profile
    • Like