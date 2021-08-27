Neuland Reed Calligraphy

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Neuland is a typeface from the 20s from German designer Rudolf Koch. I did this calligraphy piece based on Neuland typeface with a reed pen. The text features the famous first words of the novel “L’étranger” by Albert Camus.
