Holistic Medicine 🍃🟡

Holistic Medicine 🍃🟡
Holistic medicine is a unique approach which evaluates and considers factors such as body, mind, spirit, and emotions to diagnose patients for long-term health benefits. This approach is intended to rebalance a person's life through medical guidance and adequate nutrition and the most important, the perspective about how they considers each person and their circumstances rather than just the disease on their professional quest, to find an alternative way to heal people.

Starting from this concept, I created this design of business cards with the purpose of represent through the visual composition and colors, the natural, alternative and organic medical practice and the human connection that exists between the doctor-patient relationship.

As once Hipocrates said, "the doctor treats, but nature heals". ⚕️🌿🟡

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
