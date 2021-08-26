Chris Ganz

Johnston Gray - Brand Pattern

Chris Ganz
Chris Ganz
Hire Me
  • Save
Johnston Gray - Brand Pattern typography apparel golfing flag illustration pattern logo icon badge tree outdoors golf branding
Download color palette

I feel like it's always best to not fall in love with a direction you hope the client picks. But better to have loved and lost than to never love at all, right??

Chris Ganz
Chris Ganz
Brand identity design and illustration.
Hire Me

More by Chris Ganz

View profile
    • Like