Ben Blanchard

Sonos Roam

Ben Blanchard
Ben Blanchard
  • Save
Sonos Roam skumorphic portfolio photography shadow grid aktiv grotesk aktiv type layout illustration roam sonos packaging design design packaging
Download color palette

Sonos Roam packaging design system.
PC: https://www.scottsnyderphoto.com/work

Ben Blanchard
Ben Blanchard

More by Ben Blanchard

View profile
    • Like