36 Days of Type Q

36 Days of Type Q bucket hat quassia adventure boy character herb plant children book design typography illustraion digital art flat design graphic design
Q is for quassia.

This one was a bit more difficult to come up with idea. There not that many herbs and spices with letter Q.

Quassia is quite interesting plant, it's roots and bark are the parts which are used for reducing fever especially malaria.

