Becca Whipple

Lead Academy

Becca Whipple
Becca Whipple
  • Save
Lead Academy learn grow sprout scholar illustrator icon logotype brand branding design logo illustration
Download color palette

An unused logo concept for an internal employee learning program. This initiative was meant to give employees the opportunity to share each other’s skills and knowledge by hosting learning seminars open to the whole company – so that they could grow together 🌱
___________________________________

Check out my other work on Behance or Instagram 🧇

Becca Whipple
Becca Whipple

More by Becca Whipple

View profile
    • Like