Rubio | Love your card again

Hey Hey!! I really liked the 3D trend that was around some months ago but I personaly never tried to do it. Today, I had some time to spare so I focused on trying to reach that 3D gradientish look.
Hope you like it! Don't forget to smash the "L" key on your fantastic keyboard :)
Any feedback is welcome too!
