Rental Car App - UI Design

Hi There!
This is a new app design proposal for Rental Car. I hope you like it and don't forget to leave your comments.
Available for new projects
Sen me a email at
sogaso.design@gmail.com
Follow me in Instagram:
Angel Villanueva (sogaso)
Thanks!
-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co
