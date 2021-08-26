Angel Villanueva
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Rental Car App - UI Design

Angel Villanueva
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Angel Villanueva for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Rental Car App - UI Design home app home detail product app parchase interface design ui kit design system figma ecommerce car rental car ios minimalist ux design app design ux ui design ui
Download color palette

Hi There!

This is a new app design proposal for Rental Car. I hope you like it and don't forget to leave your comments.

Available for new projects
Sen me a email at
sogaso.design@gmail.com

Follow me in Instagram:
Angel Villanueva (sogaso)

Thanks!
-

Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
Hire Us

More by Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like