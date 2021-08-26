Zihad Sikder

Bangla Typographic Logo

Bangla Typographic Logo horkora logo horkora online shopping site golden ratio logo bangla logo logo design typographic logo bangla typographic logo
The logo is for a online shopping site named as “HORKORA”.
It’s a Typographic logo based on Bengali alphabet “HA” & “RA”

