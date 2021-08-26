Tanmoy Hasan Sani

Skeleton Shrooms T-Shirt Design

Skeleton Shrooms T-Shirt Design isolated vector skeleton shrooms objects
Download color palette

Design Vector Template with:
- 100% Vector
– 100% Customizable
– High Quality
– CMYK & RGB
– 300 DPI

Files Included :
Ai File.
EPS File.
PNG Transparent Background Image.

Support up to All Adobe Illustrator 10 versions.

Download Link: https://www.codegrape.com/item/skeleton-shrooms/49696

Posted on Aug 26, 2021
