Zihad Sikder

Pizza Box Design 1.1

Zihad Sikder
Zihad Sikder
  • Save
Pizza Box Design 1.1 food packaging packaging design packaging pizza box box design branding graphic design
Download color palette

This Pizza Box is designed for Arabian Nights Restaurant located in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Zihad Sikder
Zihad Sikder

More by Zihad Sikder

View profile
    • Like