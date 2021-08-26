ikako talavadze

E - Commerce Fashion UX/UI Minimal Interaction

ikako talavadze
ikako talavadze
Hire Me
  • Save
E - Commerce Fashion UX/UI Minimal Interaction landing page landing product design webdesign web treny onlineshop shop minimalistic minimalism fashion e-commerce ecommerce cart minimal clean talavadze ux design ui
Download color palette

E - Commerce Fashion UX/UI Minimal Interaction Landing Page

Hope you like it!
follow me to not miss upcoming work.

BEHANCE I Instagram

ikako talavadze
ikako talavadze
Art Direction Interaction Design
Hire Me

More by ikako talavadze

View profile
    • Like